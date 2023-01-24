Laid-off Google worker reacts to the job loss news and 4.3 million people loved it

Google cut 12,000 employees earlier in January 2023.

The announcement stunned the laid-off staff. These persons took to social media to share their stories. How did they feel?

One ex-Google employee chose to share a post "a day in the life: getting laid off at Google" via TikTok. The video has 4.4 million views, 8,000 comments, and 530.6K likes.

Nicole narrates how the sacking caught her off-guard, turned her day upside down, and what she did to cope. Here is a summary of the 1-minute-and-31-second clip.

Nicole recounts the day, saying it began with her boss asking the work group chat to call her and check their email.

Nicole headed to her computer to find herself locked out of all her work accounts. Her boss then sent an article to a published story about Google layoffs. After individual HR calls, ex-Google workers returned to the group chat to share the news.

What did Nicole see when she visited her LinkedIn page? A flood of people saying goodbye to Google and various tech companies. The posts made her feel less alone. But did not ease the sadness.

Nicole explained the layoff felt random with little performance-based explanation. While closing the video, Nicole said she had a Disneyland season pass and went there to get her feelings.

People in the comment section vocalized appreciation for Nicole's post. It made them feel less alone, as many of them went through the same situation recently.

"Google laying off [workers] means the recession is [going to] just get worse 😳.", a user predicted.

"It’s wild to me [that] companies as wealthy as Google do this, lamented another responder." "At the very least they should give a two-week notice AND a generous severance package 😳."

Someone claimed, "This type of layoff is [prohibited] in the UK. We have to have a period of consultation before anyone is made redundant.

Thousands of comments expressed sympathy, "Blows my mind how big tech like Google will always have endless revenue and still lay off people. It just shows how little they care about their workers." Some lifted her mood, "It’s just a job. You’ll find another one. You are worth more than Google." Others added sarcasm, "Is it me or is Google laying off everyone that post “a day in the life of a Google ____”.

On Nicole's older videos, the main new comment was: "this did not age well."

Someone wrote, "Wait. I came from the layoff video. So just 6 days ago, they were sending you gifts?? 😭."

Another typed, "They should have cut all this instead of staff 🥺."

