Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle location

Woman alleges price increases under the excuse of inflation are a "scam". Her video caused a huge stir online as people reviewed the hiked charges.

One Taco Bell Seattle location was the main focus of the slander.

The store doubled the usual price available at other shops.

Corporate fast food chains operate under different rules from franchisees and privately-owned ones. One key difference is pricing. And some believe that privately-owned fast-food restaurants are taking their freedom and the inflation excuse too far.

TikTok user @kayhooz stitched his video with one by @bloombrats_botanical.

It seems Bloom (@bloombrats_botanical) loves Taco Bell's food. But the one closest to Bloom has been charging her more than any other location. Their prices are double the normal amounts, even with recent price hikes elsewhere. She captioned her clip, "I feel like I’ve been battling this anger alone so I think it’s good to just get it off my chest."

Bloom's video inspired Kay (@kayhooz) to investigate Taco Bell's Queen Anne, Seattle location.

He was shocked to see the astronomical prices of the Queen Anne store. Why? Kay already thought the recent increases in his nearby Taco Bell were too much.

Photo by Fernando Andrade on Unsplash

The Queen Anne location is not available through the Taco Bell app. That should have been the first red flag for shoppers. Kay uses the menu board photos posted on Google as a backdrop for his video.

Kay says," I already thought my Taco Bells around here were kind of expensive compared to a lot of places, you know? Our value menu boxes are like $7 when they’re normally advertised for about $5."

But the Seattle store had extreme prices.

Kay narrates the fees, "But $10 for a Crunchwrap? $7 Cheesy Gordita Crunch? $5 for cheesy fiesta potatoes? Dude, I wouldn’t pay more than like two dollars for those things are you kidding me? $8 for a Chalupa? $10 Nachos BellGrande? $9 quesadillas? What is happening here!”

He recounts the explanations given in Bloom's video with sarcasm. "Oh because it’s not a corporate-owned location the owner can kind of just set the prices to whatever. But who is buying this? Who in their right mind is spending $10 for a singular Taco Bell item?"

"Yeah, $5.29 for a Crunchwrap is already kind of ridiculous, but doubling that?" he says. Then pointed out that people are not getting any points because they cannot order using the app.

He concludes, "How is this place in business I gotta know! Seattle people, please tell me."

Photo by Jarett Lopez on Unsplash

Feedback

Many speculated on how the Queen Anne Taco Bell franchise stayed in business with most guessing it is in a rich area. "Queens Anne is a super wealthy area 😂." Another suggested reason was convenience or people just did not know they were paying so much in comparison to other locations.

"Everyone keeps saying Queen Anne is a wealthy area but y’all it’s in lower Queen Anne on Mercer!!!, someone corrected." "I live across the street. It’s not a rich area lmao."

One user explained, "When you live in the city and don’t have a car, you are stuck if you want to get your Bell. A woman agreed, "Me. It’s right next to my apartment and I cry every time I buy it."

A frequent Taco Bell shopper said it is cheaper to drive outside city limits for fast food. "I go here once a week at least. It is in fact ridiculous. The location in ballard is cheaper and it’s an 8 min drive away."

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.

Donate here | Download your free Newsbreak account | Writing side hustle