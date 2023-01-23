Remote worker angry she may get called back into the office

C. Heslop

One remote worker wants other virtual staff members to stay silent online. She expressed frustration at people's descriptions of life working from home. They paint it as a super easy lifestyle.

The complaint comes from TikTok user @journeywithrosie.

What does Rosie say in the video?

Rosie complains, "Listen, I am getting [tired] of you guys that work from home shouting from the rooftops on TikTok that you essentially spend half your day doing nothing. Because first of all, I work from home and I am so busy that [my eyeballs feel super exhausted]."
She further explains, "But most importantly, if that is the case, just be glad and be silent. Because your employer and every other employer, they’re going to see your posts and say this is why people have to work in the office. Just accept it."

Thoughts

The primary advantage of working from home is avoiding traffic. Introverts and parents also like working without colleagues or on the go.

But some reports claim remote workers' lives are more challenging than in-office employees. These staff members have twice as much trouble finding their work-life balance.

Despite the struggle, many virtual employees display a different outlook online. It gives employers the impression workers are slacking. Worse. Many companies have mandated that everyone return to the office. Rosie does not want this fate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFfjS_0kNydp2U00
Photo byMagnet.meonUnsplash

Feedback

Responders shared the same plea as Rosie.

One wrote, "Right, like DONT RUIN IT FOR THE REST OF US. And I'm busy. 😭 Rosie replied, "For real 😭 making us all look bad. I work really hard, and never take advantage of the time."
"Right, I wish my work from home work was easy! I’m losing it! My work load is mad.", claimed a second.
A third chimed in, "I think most of them are joking tbh. Hahaha. Y’all joking right? 👀. Rosie replied, "I get that, I’m joking somewhat too, but also I do think some employers might not like the idea of their employees messing around with their time."

.....................................................

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.

Beautiful definition: the person reading this. Thank you for gifting coffee.

Want to know about the news when it happens? Claim your free Newsbreak account. If you’re also interested in a writing side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# TikTok# Viral# Social Media# Remote work# Culture

Comments / 72

Published by

News you care about most: All Things Money | Interesting Weird Stories | History Pieces | Tiktok News

N/A
41K followers

More from C. Heslop

Mom's card declined by Costco after she tries convenient shopping: "Sam's Club is the same"

Card declined. It is an embarrassing situation for many shoppers. And a scenario one woman experienced while shopping at Costco. What's worse? Her inconvenience added to the wait time of other consumers behind her.

Read full story
3 comments

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.

Read full story
1281 comments

Lawmaker Slams Walmart For Increasing Self-Checkout Machines: Proposes New Bill To Protect Shoppers

Do you have second thoughts about self-checkout kiosks at Walmart?. One local official agrees with your sentiments on these machines. As a state rep, she proposed to have a new bill passed in favor of shoppers. The proposal aims to protect people from Walmart's innovation plans.

Read full story
10 comments

Laid-off Google worker reacts to the job loss news and 4.3 million people loved it

Google cut 12,000 employees earlier in January 2023. The announcement stunned the laid-off staff. These persons took to social media to share their stories. How did they feel?. One ex-Google employee chose to share a post "a day in the life: getting laid off at Google" via TikTok. The video has 4.4 million views, 8,000 comments, and 530.6K likes.

Read full story
59 comments
Seattle, WA

Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle location

Woman alleges price increases under the excuse of inflation are a "scam". Her video caused a huge stir online as people reviewed the hiked charges. One Taco Bell Seattle location was the main focus of the slander.

Read full story
50 comments

Woman insists "going out to eat is honestly cheaper these days", after she tried to save money

Inflation has shrunk the budgets of millions of Americans. Most people claim eating at home saves money. But one woman insists this is not true. What did your home versus takeout cost comparisons reveal? TikTok user Keke's (@keke.rog) video of her money-saving experience amassed 857.7K views.

Read full story
14 comments
Seattle, WA

Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not working

Do you love ordering at McDonald's? Before your next visit, prepare to have your request declined. That is the encounter recorded by Fai (@idcfai) at a McDonald's drive-thru in Washington.

Read full story
25 comments

Chipotle buyer livid that mobile orders get served first despite her annoyed looks and interactions with servers

A shopper shared her long-wait time frustration with fast-food restaurants. The previous cause for extended hold-ups was customizations. The annoyed woman has to wait for all the mobile orders to get served. Only then can she receive her in-store request. It is a spreading trend, which she identified at Chipotle and Starbucks.

Read full story
5 comments

Americans Forced To Shop Online Or Drive For Miles Especially If They Live In Small Towns

The retail apocalypse. It is an American trend forcing people to shop online or drive for miles. Everything from shopping malls to brick-and-mortar stores have announced closures. Analysts find the change alarming because popular, well-known brands are shutting down locations.

Read full story
35 comments

Woman says more Americans can give themselves warnings about job losses

Many workers fear they will go to work and hear it is their last day. Other unsuspecting employees received the unfortunate news over Zoom calls. Workers in every industry, from tech to retail, complain they get no prior warning. Yet, their layoff is immediate. It puts them in an uncomfortable position with their rent and critical expenses.

Read full story
Ohio State

Dollar General Still Overcharging Ohio Residents But Plans To Offer You An Unrelated Solution For Your Troubles

Dollar General's problematic business model continues into 2023. Allegations of overcharging are piling up as customers file complaints. Officials have suggested measures for the brand to fix the issue. But the company will go about it in a different direction.

Read full story
55 comments

Subway employee dislikes sandwich orders with more than three sauces

Your sub could be fun for your taste buds. But it can have your server wondering, "why did you order that?" TikTok user Diamond (@diamondxxl) mocked one order request from customers. The short clip has 566.7K views. Is there such a thing as too much flavor?

Read full story
8 comments
Arizona State

Stimulus Check 2023 Worth $600 For Two Types Of Arizona Citizens

Aid is available for some Arizona residents via $600 stimulus checks. The money will go to two specific groups. Are you one of them?. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) manages the allocated $665 million fund. The checks will be from the Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) federal program. Eligible farmers and frontline persons can get a one-time payment of $600. Meanwhile, philanthropic organizations can get grants of $5 to $50 million.

Read full story
52 comments

McDonald's Worker Shares Passive-Aggressive Approach To Customer Wanting Fresh Food 30-Minutes Before Closing

Have you ever wondered how your food gets treated when you upset a McDonald's worker?. The alleged McDonald's staff member goes by Tua (@deontay30) on TikTok. He shared what many are hoping is a satire video. The clip has 757.5K views and over 1,600 comments.

Read full story
172 comments

Fast Food Worker Claims She Earns More Money Than Teachers And Nurses

Food service jobs are the most stressful. Paper Lion says the high pressure leads to staff shortages. This dilemma is working in employees' favor. TikTok user @isssjuicy_ implies the labor shortages made it more profitable to be a fast food worker. She alleges it helps her earn more than traditional employees, like teachers and nurses.

Read full story
83 comments
Pennsylvania State

2023 State Payments Of $250 - $950 For 450,000 Qualifying Pennsylvanians

New year. New 2023 payments for Americans residing in Pennslyvania. Many states are debating their budgets for the 2023/2024 fiscal year. But some have decided on spending goals. It means earlier rebates for residents, including Pennsylvania ones.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Asked To Pay $1.5 Million For NICU Stay Of Newborn Triplets, It Does Not Include Delivery Costs

Governments complain of low birth rates. But the hope for citizens to have kids does not reflect the economic hardship of parents. In 2022, the average American family had one child plus one on the way.

Read full story
229 comments

Amazon Claims $500 Million Raised For Small Charities Had No Impact, New Plans For Corporate Projects Sparks Backlash

When a company earns billions within days, it is hard for them to see how the $500 million raised between 2013 to 2022 makes any difference for charities. That is the stance Amazon has taken over its initiative called Amazon Smiles.

Read full story
9 comments

Self-Checkout Registers Coming Soon Everywhere Across America

Many retailers (including your favorite brands) plan to introduce self-checkout machines in 2023. The move aims to squash labor needs, unionization, and demands for pay increases. In November 2021, 686,000 workers resigned from the retail industry. Most of these positions remain unfilled. Korn Ferry experts predict dire retail labor shortage estimates. The analysts suggest in 2030, over 85 million customer-facing roles will go unfilled.

Read full story
227 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy