Woman says more Americans can give themselves warnings about job losses

Many workers fear they will go to work and hear it is their last day. Other unsuspecting employees received the unfortunate news over Zoom calls.

Workers in every industry, from tech to retail, complain they get no prior warning. Yet, their layoff is immediate. It puts them in an uncomfortable position with their rent and critical expenses.

One woman shared there is a way to know if your company will be doing redundancies soon. This method will allow workers to prepare since most firms do not give in office early notice. A Seattle-based TikTok user Emma (@ddumemma), posted the video. It has 591.5K views.

How to know if you might be getting laid off

Companies may not give workers layoff notices. But they have to warn state officials. It is a part of the Department of Labor's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. Trouble with the embedded link? Here is the site address (https://www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/layoffs/warn).

Emma's video is 1 minute long. Below is a summary of her message.

Summary. Emma references the warning policy. She tells people to visit their state Department of Labor website and go to the warning act page. How? For example, Google the phrase "warn notice Washington State". After clicking on the first suggested website, you will see the list. It shows firms saying how many members they will lay off, the affected location, and the start date.

Thoughts

Layoffs are pretty common these days. And most of these events will not make headlines, especially if the company is not Amazon or Microsoft. This research helps people know if their firm will take such action. Plus, it reduces the anxiety of not knowing at all.

Feedback

Photo by Raj Rana on Unsplash

Many people appreciated the tip. But they noted that sourcing the information is different for each state. Why? The departments managing labor issues vary. For example, one person clarified, "For North Carolina, it’s under the dept of commerce!"

Another responder notes the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act has limitations. It is only for companies with over 100 employees.

A third expressed appreciation for their government job, "I’m starting to realize having my government job [is not that] bad after all."

