Dollar General Still Overcharging Ohio Residents But Plans To Offer You An Unrelated Solution For Your Troubles

Dollar General's problematic business model continues into 2023. Allegations of overcharging are piling up as customers file complaints. Officials have suggested measures for the brand to fix the issue. But the company will go about it in a different direction.

Over 100 customers have complained about Dolar General stores in eight counties. They allege the chain broke the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act. After several months, the problem persists, with many class action suits under review.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asked for a temporary restraining order. It would force Dollar General to fix the price errors. The brand would avoid advertising one price on shelves and charging more at the register.

The state has an error rate allowance of 2%.

But the mistakes at Ohio Dollar General locations range from 16.7% to 88.2%.

Yost stated, "There's a mountain of evidence showing that Dollar General simply doesn’t care to fix the issue. And that's despite numerous consumer complaints, failed auditor inspections, and our suits."

Of the eight counties, the matter is very heated in Butler County. Dollar General asked to have the class actions dismissed. Despite that request, the brand has paid all its new pricing error state fines. The company also has plans to work things out with customers another way.

Dollar General plans to give customers cash back

Photo by Dennis Siqueira on Unsplash

Dollar General has inked a partnership with Ibotta. Ibotta is a tech company that offers cash-back options to shoppers.

The brand said the program would help customers stretch their dollars.

Emily Taylor is the executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Dollar General. Emily stated, "We are excited to provide an additional innovative option for our customers to help stretch their budgets. Ibotta's cash-back rewards program further complements our continuous efforts to provide financial offerings and rewards to customers alongside our everyday low prices."

Dollar General is still finalizing the program.

The plan is to have the variety chain join the Ibotta Performance Network [IPN]. This change would allow customers to access more cost-saving promotions. Dollar General hopes to have a website and app set up by Spring 2023 to provide cash-back offers.

