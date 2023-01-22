Subway employee dislikes sandwich orders with more than three sauces

Your sub could be fun for your taste buds.

But it can have your server wondering, "why did you order that?"

TikTok user Diamond (@diamondxxl) mocked one order request from customers. The short clip has 566.7K views. Is there such a thing as too much flavor?

It seems some sub-builds gross out workers at the franchise.

Diamond highlights one such scenario. Her text overlay says, "When the customer wants more than 3 sauces." She wears a shocked, disbelieving face during the video. The customer asked her to make a sandwich and layer it in multiple sauces. But to Diamond, this did not look right. The borrowed audio on the video also says that.

Sub Customizations

In the summer of 2022, Subway decided to simplify its menu. They reduced the bread, garnish, and protein options. The food chain said 50% of customers ordered the same customization. So, the extra choices only confused people.

But the brand has given customers new ways to play around with their food - via sauces. The last video scene shows several sauce bottles with flavors labeled on the cork.

Feedback

Diamond's video was a lighthearted mock and people joked in the comment section. Most TikTok users said they do like their subs with more than three sauces. And it was a regular order for them.

A responder quipped, "It's like a gusher for adults." Other witty responses, "Got lost in the sauce." and "Good soup", to which Diamond replied, "😂😂."

One person provided a suggestion for Diamond. They hinted that her heavy sauce application technique is the reason it looks unusual. They recommended, "You can go lighter on the sauces and still have all the different ones on there 😃."

Someone was surprised to learn they could get more than one applied, "We're allowed to get more than one???" Meanwhile, others wished Chipotle offered them this much sauce freedom. "How much chipotle I actually want😫."

