Stimulus Check 2023 Worth $600 For Two Types Of Arizona Citizens

Aid is available for some Arizona residents via $600 stimulus checks.

The money will go to two specific groups. Are you one of them?

Photo by Andres Perez on Unsplash

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) manages the allocated $665 million fund. The checks will be from the Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) federal program. Eligible farmers and frontline persons can get a one-time payment of $600. Meanwhile, philanthropic organizations can get grants of $5 to $50 million.

The application deadline is February 8, 2023, for Arizona.

Qualifying Arizona locals include:

All frontline servers, like meatpacking and grocery workers

All farmhands, including field workers, tractor drivers, and cooling center workers

The person worked on any day between January 2020 to December 2022

How does someone get this cash relief?

The USDA gets help distributing the money through different agencies.

Here is the compiled list. If the embedded link does not work, you can copy and paste this link: (ams.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media/2023FFWRAwardeeContactsandServiceAreas.pdf). Contact the organization closest to you to set up an appointment and begin your application.

Please note: This program extends to other states as indicated by the USDA's compiled list.

Each listed agency targets different types of eligible workers.

For example, one of the stated distribution agencies is the nonprofit Comite de Bienestar. This Arizona-based organization helps Mexican-Americans and immigrants with financial difficulties. People interested in this relief can apply through them by calling Comite de Bienestar at 928-315-6025.

