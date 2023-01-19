Woman Reacts Emotionally After StubHub Fined Her $792 For Attempting to Resell Taylor Swift Tickets

$792 is plenty of money to lose after you were trying to recoup cash already lost on purchases.

The trauma caused Jenni (@jenni.barrett) to post an emotional reaction online. Jenni said she just hung up with StubHub customer care and felt compelled to share her story.

#corporategreed #fyp #foryoupage #momsoftiktok #luckygirlsyndrome ♬ original sound - Jenni @jenni.barrett @StubHub had no problem telling me “too bad, so sad” and taking my money for an honest mistake. We all know profits aren’t hurting for them and for them to take almost $800 from a mom who begged them to give it back…incredibly cruel and greedy. Exceptions CAN be made and full refunds given. And at the end of me sobbing my eyes out, the manager literally said “Have an amaaaazing night.” 💀 I hope TikTok does it’s thing even though I’m a very small creator. #stubhub

The clip is almost three minutes long.

Here is a summary of the issue.

Jenni explains that Ticketmaster would not accept her Taylor Swift tour tickets. She went to StubHub, which listed them on their platform. Unknown to her, at the time, she had completed a form wrong. Someone bought the tickets. But the error on her profile caused an automatic sale cancellation.

Later, Jenni received a canceled sale notification and a fine of $792 for the failed transaction. After speaking with customer care, she was told they would not revoke the charge. So, she is stuck with the fine and the unsold Taylor Swift tickets.

Jenni cried for the entire video and ended the clip by saying, "They didn’t care at all. They didn’t care that I was a human that accidentally made a mistake…Now, I have this charge incurred that I can’t get rid of.”

Photo by Raphael Lovaski on Unsplash

StubHub Side of the Story

Jenni's mistake made it impossible for the time-sensitive transaction to go through. It means somewhere in the world, there is an inconvenienced buyer who tried to get those Taylor Swift tickets.

There is a policy buried in StubHub's terms and conditions to protect the company when a buyer gets inconvenienced. They can pass on the cost to the seller who failed to meet the buyer's needs.

They charged Jenni $792 to make other Taylor Swift tickets available to the affected buyer.

The company's “FanProtect” Guarantee states “[we] go out of our way to find replacement tickets if there is an issue with your order.” StubHub refers to a seller’s inability to provide listed items as a “dropped sale.”

Here is how their Seller Policies says they deal with dropped sales.

“If you dropped your sale, we will charge your payment method an amount equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the price of the ticket(s) sold or (ii) the full amount incurred by us to remedy the dropped sale, including but not limited to, a late shipment fee or late delivery fee, reprinting fee, shipping re-routing charges, the cost of replacement tickets or related passes, coupons, gift certificates, refunds, and other costs required to compensate the Buyer or Seller for his or her bad experience.”

Photo by Omid Armin on Unsplash

Feedback

Many comments showed compassion for Jenni's situation. One person said they had a similar experience, while another suggested a different platform for future reference.

They wrote, "The same thing happened to me. I even tried to correct the error as it was happening. I even spoke to support and they told me I wouldn’t be charged fees."

One shared an alternative, "I’ve sold my unwanted concert tickets several times on eBay without any issues!"

Most comments suggested a payment dispute. But Jenni replied, "That’s the issue. If I report it, it’s a valid charge. The manager said they’d ban me from SH if I did that. 🥺." Someone explained why that outcome would occur, "Unfortunately there isn't much a CC or bank is going to do either. The terms are listed about invalid ticket info." In a follow-up reposone, Jenni called the terms "exploitative" in regards to the seller's responsibiliy.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media.

