Man shamed by restaurant manager and staff in front of his family at birthday hangout because of tiny tip

C. Heslop

Eating out is getting more stressful. First, it was inflation. Now? It is because you do not leave behind (sizable) tips. And some managers will take the side of the under-tipped employee.

One man left a restaurant feeling embarrassed.

Meanwhile, a family member expressed confusion online about the weird interaction.

TikTok user Jose (@josezerpa_styles) rehashed the exchange via video. It amassed 295K views and over 7,600 comments within 24 hours. Still processing the situation, Jose constantly asked, "what do you do?" while talking about what happened.

The video is roughly 2 minutes long.

Here is a summary of the issue.

Jose said he and four family members went to Tavern Law. The five of them had about two appetizers, meals, and a few drinks. After three hours of good food and laughs, they received a bill of $600.

His dad's friend decided to pay the bill for everyone. The guy spent $600 and gave a tip of 6%, which works out to $36. The server went away with the card for 4-5 minutes. Then, the manager returned with the receipt asking why the tip was only 6%. The manager asked, "Did they have a good time?" Meanwhile, other servers stood staring at them.

The guy who offered to pay? His face went red. Jose said the family told the manager they had a good time and would also give cash tips. When the server returned the card, Jose said their table was ignored.

Jose constantly recounts the situation was awkward. He kept asking, "What do you do because the guy offered to pay all their tabs."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qlDEV_0kK0mcVU00
Photo byFoodguide ApponUnsplash

What is an expert's take on the matter?

Tips of 10% minimum.

Here is what a Bankrate article suggests, "Even if the service is poor, it's recommended you leave at least 10 percent.* Check your tab carefully because some places add a gratuity to the bill. You may or may not want to supplement that. For the wait staff at sit-down restaurants, the tip should be 15% to 20% of the pretax bill."

Servers are trying to bring awareness to an alarming issue - tips are factored into their pay.

They get paid low wages because employers expect food consumers will tip. This scenario is not ideal and led to over 7,600 comments within 24 hours on Jose's post.

Feedback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UY9AI_0kK0mcVU00
Photo byCarli JeenonUnsplash

The comment section was divided between two groups. One side argued about the importance of tips to servers getting decent, livable wages. But the opposing side noted that the matter was not handled in the best way to protect the customer's feelings. Soon the side championing tips crowded out the comment section.

One user cheered for the manager's behavior, "That manager is the real MVP. More restaurant staff need this support. Don’t go to an expensive establishment if you can’t afford it." But Jose did not like this statement replying, "You’d think this “expensive" establishment would then pay them fairly and not depend on tips."
A passionate message left by someone, "Three hours of service, a $600 bill with good service, and the wait staff only gets 6%? That’s egregious."
It was hard to find a comment that sympathized with Jose or his family member. One comment went as far as to say, "If you’re humiliated then you know what you did was wrong."

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments

