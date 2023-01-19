Server shows how she prefers people leave their table after dining in a restaurant

Do you ever feel anxious waiting for the restaurant bill while you sit surrounded by dirty plates? Well, you are not alone.

You could spend the time scrolling on your phone.

But some servers would prefer you use the time to leave the table orderly.

The video has 722.6K views and over 1,500 comments. It got uploaded by TikTok user Courtney Mae (@bubblesonthemoon).

Courtney Mae saw a comment where someone asked servers how they would prefer to have a table left. The person wanted a tutorial on stacking dishes after a meal.

In the clip, Courtney Mae demonstrates how best to achieve dish stacking.

Her caption clarified that she prefers plates and cups left stacked. But that is her opinion, as some servers would rather people leave the table as is to avoid accidents like stuck cups and broken eating utensils. She went on to add "it all depends on the person" - one should not worry or make a big issue of it.

What is an etiquette coach's take on the matter?

Leave the plate as they are on the table. Stacking and any form of plate organizing can cause seated guests to feel uncomfortable. Some people think it is the server's job and will say as much leading to heated discussions.

Here is the quote from Reader's Digest: "You may be trying to be helpful to your overworked server by stacking your dirty dishes when you're finished dining, but this is actually a breach of etiquette, says Leslie Kalk, a restaurant and hospitality coach for more than 30 years."

Feedback

The heated debate, which Reader's Digest predicted raged on in the comment section.

One user noted, "I’ve never been a server. I thought this was common knowledge."

A second showed indifference, "I was a server and I didn't care if anybody did this. If you did, okay. If you didn't, okay too."

Then there was this message, "I’ve always done this. I’ve frequently been told by my friends not to do it because it’s [the server's] job. I could never be that rude, inconsiderate, or elitist."

It brought forth this response, "I believe part of the enjoyment of eating out is not having to do anything, especially scraping plates...I have been a server and still believe this!"

Several people questioned the service provided, "If you have a good server you never have that many plates [on the table]." Followed by, "The bigger issue is the server not pre-bussing the table, to begin with. 🤨"

What do you think?

