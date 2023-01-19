Issue Resolved: Bank Of America Customers Angered By Large Negative Balance On Their Accounts

Millions of Bank of America customers woke up to one of their worst nightmares. A negative account balance.

It is worse if you knew there was money in it before.

Thousands took to Twitter to let people know they were not the only ones with the issue. The negative balances ranged between $500 to $3,000 and more.

What did Bank of America say caused the problem? Will affected people get their money back? If not, where did the funds go?

Photo by Javier Haro on Unsplash

Bank of America quickly explained a glitch caused the problem. It only affects customers who connected and used Zelle with their bank accounts. Zelle is a popular payment platform where users can send and receive money.

The company received complaints until the phones did not work. People started bombarding them with screenshots and help requests online.

Afterward, the company released a statement on its Bank of America’s app saying, "Zelle transactions made between January 14 and January 17 may be delayed in occurring and posting to accounts as requested. Transfers will be completed and will appear in your account activity and balances as soon as possible."

This answer displeased many.

Onlookers thought the complaints were fake - because how could the organization let so many accounts go into overdraft in a few hours? Someone wrote, "hold up they let you go negative $2k lol that has to be fake."

Some customers eased their frustration by posting memes on Twitter.

One Twitter user shared a warning. They said people are aware of the issue and will use it as a reason to send dishonest emails pretending the message is from Bank of America. Pay attention to the email addresses and details attached to such messages so you can ignore them.

Good Closure

An NPR article mere hours ago reported that Bank of America said the problem has been resolved.

.....................................................

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.*

If you enjoyed the article, give yourself the best gift of the year (joy via kindness).

Want to know about the news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account. If you’re also interested in a writing side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.