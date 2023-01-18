Alaska Residents Be Prepared To Get $3,284 From The State

Alaskan residents have $3,284 on its way to bank accounts and mailboxes.

The payment comes after a long wait for funds processing. Officials set firm dates for the payout deadline as they seek to close the budget year 2021/2022.

They also issued a reminder to residents. It ensures locals collect similar returns during the next rebate season.

Since the Fall of 2022, Alaska has been busy. The state was sending payments from the Permanent Fund Dividend. This cash pool releases some of the state's profits from oil reserves.

Many eligible individuals have not received payment. The dates for the next batches are:

January 11 (direct deposit) & January 19 (check)

February 8 (direct deposit) & February 16 (check)

March 8 (direct deposit) & March 16 (check)

Officials will not accept any more applications for 2021. But people can claim for 2022. Alaskan citizens have until March 30, 2023, to apply (mypfd.alaska.gov).

Why did some people have to wait so long?

The DOR said, "If your application is approved before dividends are paid in the fall, you will be paid when direct deposits and checks are mailed."

The DOR continued, "If your application is approved after the mass distribution, you will be paid in the monthly payment run after you are determined to be eligible."

