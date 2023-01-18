Reduced SNAP Welfare Benefits For Americans

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was once the Food Stamp Program.

The initiative is America's most critical anti-hunger project. It helps over 41 million low-income American families get nutritious meals each month.

The money received by claimants will drop in 2023. The reduction does not seem like much. But due to inflation and alleged price gouging, the change is hard for benefit dependents.

SNAP recipients get the monthly allowance via EBT cards, which grocery stores nationwide accept.

For the last two years, SNAP allowances rose by 15% (around $95). Between January 2021 to 2023, families got the max amount set for recipients. Why? It was due to Biden's policy generosity during the pandemic.

But the government has a new spending bill in place. Thus, the boosted SNAP cash will expire in March 2023. This ending means the given food cash supplement will return to pre-pandemic levels.

How much will SNAP beneficiaries get after March 2023?

The allocation will decline by $95.

Low-income families will find themselves with less money for food as they receive max:

Household of two - $516

Household of three - $740

Household of four - $939

For families of five or more, it is $211 for each additional member.

To get this benefit, one's earnings must be super low. For example, low-income families of four who qualify for SNAP make $3,007 or lower per month.

The amount reduction will occur in all states. But 25 states will see the effect take place earlier on January 30, 2023.

The states with an early expiration of the boosted SNAP benefit are:

Alabama

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

