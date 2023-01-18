Alleged McDonald's worker made 'churros' for work snack but viewers said it would taste terrible as a menu item

McDonald's often adds and removes menu items to its board. It depends on what customers crave so the brand can ensure the meal is profitable.

McDonald's does not offer customizations. So the worker's churros hack would have to get added to the menu board for customers to try the item. But many viewers said they would pass on it.

The video has 1 million views and went live on TikTok user Paige (@bentenproductions)'s account.

The 30-second clip shows an alleged McDonald's worker making what she calls churros.

She diced two plain hamburger buns into rectangular pieces. Deep-fried the batch and shook powdered sugar onto them in a takeout container. Paige made a face like this item "slapped.". Then she shared it with her coworkers. They also seemed to be on break.

Unlike Waffle House's new concoction, which excited thousands (to the dismay of employees). None of the video responders liked this meal idea.

Photo by Thabang on Unsplash

Feedback

The 535 comments agreed the meal idea was a no for them.

Several replies claimed the name was too fancy given its origin. One user wrote, "fried burger buns with sugar." And someone else left, "Did you just make a sugary crouton🤨." Another corrected, "that's closer to a sugar French toast stick than a churro."

One statement read, "That oil makes me never want to eat at McDonald’s again."

Many said it needed cinnamon. For example, "Can’t call it churros if there ain’t cinnamon with the sugar 😭." To which Paige replied, "I’m just [trying to] work [with] what I got."

Photo by Alex Motoc on Unsplash

Can McDonald's workers eat on the job?

The specifics vary between locations.

But a recent blog by Workstream says, "Similar to KFC, hourly employees at McDonald's who decide to do a full shift are eligible for 1 full meal. To make things better, they have the freedom to choose what they want for their meal (except for menu items from McCafe)."

In America, McDonald's menu board changes have paused for now. But in the UK, many media outlets reported item availability adjustments in the first few weeks of January 2023.

.....................................................

What do you think?

If you enjoyed the article, give yourself the best gift of the year (joy via kindness).

Want to know about the news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in a writing side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.