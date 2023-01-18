Taco Bell Drive-Thru Rings Up $866 For A Tiny Regular Order For Two

Inflation has slowed. But that is not the reflection many see at grocery stores and fast-food restaurants.

A drive-thru menu board stunned a woman.

She saw $866 scroll across the screen. It shocked her, especially because her order was so small.

The TikTok user is Janet (@jiiroux). She had her camera rolling when she went through the Taco Bell drive-thru. The clip has 724K views.

Computer glitches are more expensive than inflation.

Janet drove into the Taco Bell drive-thru and ordered two tacos and some cinnamon twists. Across the digital menu board, a price of $866.30 scrolls slowly.

In the video, Janet repeats the amount in disbelief. The cashier soon clears up the error saying the price is $8.66. Much to Janet's relief. Despite the anxiety caused by the moment, Janet and the comment writers got a good laugh out of the situation.

Many took the scenario for a joke and were happy to know the first price was an error.

One user wrote, "Imagine u [swipe your] card and they actually charge $866.30 😩."

A second typed, "$8 for 2 [tacos] is insane tho😂."

A third said, "I had to rewatch to see if I saw the number correctly 😂." Followed by, "Would’ve driven off expeditiously."

