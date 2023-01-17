Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under

New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!

The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.

Here are all the details of the program.

Photo by Mathieu Turle on Unsplash

The program will give $300 per month for two years to 15 selected applicants. Participating Ohio residents should live in Yellow Springs and Miami Township.

2023 will be the second year the YS EQUITY program is in operation.

Who is eligible?

Yellow Springs and Miami Township residents must be at least 18 years old. They should also be from low-income households. The income caps are:

Household of one: $40,770

Household of two: $54,930

Household of three: $69,090

Household of four: $83,250

Household of five: $97,410

Household of six: $111,570

Household of seven: $125,730

Household of eight: $139,890

If your household has nine or more, then the limit increases by $14,160 for each additional member.

Eligible persons can fill out the online application form (ysequity.org/#apply) when it opens. The contact number is 937-767-2655. The officials are currently raising awareness about the program's launch. The application portal should open soon for people to complete the form. The initiative is under the management of the Center for Guaranteed Income Research at the University of Pennsylvania.

What do you think?

Like this article? Send a Ko-fi.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.