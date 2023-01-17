Woman alleges she gets interviews every time despite not hearing back from a job

In October 2022, one study claimed 10.7 million Americans were looking for employment. Fast forward to December 2022. About 100.62 million Americans were a part of the inactive labor force.

Many people are applying for work but cannot find one. All they receive are rejection letters and silence. One survey cited that networking led to 60% of jobs; not applying online.

This job-hunting struggle led to one TikToker becoming crafty. The practice is questionable. And not without awkward bumps. But she said it paid off for her.

TikToker @vioticcc posted the clip, which has 1.3 million views.

In the clip, the TikToker dances to a song intro. The text overlay reads, "Calling the job I want and saying I received a missed call from this number regarding a job application that I filled out."

She said it led to an interview and her getting hired.

The TikToker said she asked about a missed call. They would inquire about her name, look over the application, and schedule a time for the interview.

But is that the experience of other people?

Feedback

Over 1,200 comments shared different outcomes for such a tactic. Some received interviews which led to jobs. Others said they had an awkward phone call with a hiring manager or staff member. The results were mixed.

One recounted an epic fail, "I tried this once she said 'Ummm no, we only call about applications on Wednesdays'." Someone else shared a similar experience, "I did this at bath and body works, and the manager said ‘no one called you’."

It worked for a responder who said, "Called them and said I spoke with a gentleman about setting up an interview and was told to call today and boom job [is] mine now." Another wrote, "That’s exactly how I got my last job😂😂."

The other comments were people laughing or thanking her for the suggestion.

What do you think?

