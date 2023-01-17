Woman Says Denny's Finesses Adult Customers Over Costs With Their Serving Portions

Have you ever thought you were getting more? But when you stopped to check, you got less because of crafty marketing.

One of Denny's customers said you are getting played with the servings. This debate is not the first of its kind. People have said the same about Starbucks cups and movie theater popcorn.

The video poster is TikTok user Kymberly Fletes (@kymberlyfletes).

In the video, Kymberly says, "Don't let Denny's finesse you.

What did Kymberly do next? She took up her regular glass of milkshake and poured it into a Denny's kiddie's cup.

The glass serving filled the plastic, child-decorated cup right up to the rim. Afterward, Kymberly shook her head at her discovery.

Thoughts? The kiddie's cup serving costs less. True. But would you, as an adult, want people to see you order such a drink without a young person present? Most people would pass on this saving hack because the glass suits them better.

But what did people in the comments think?

One user joked, "I never let Denny’s finesse me because I only go to IHOP #ihopsupremacy." Kymberly replied, "I support."

A second preferred the glass presentation, "Yea, but I want the glass not the plastic cup tho and where is my cherry on top 😂😌.

Another explained, "I used to work at Dennys and with the regular one we would give the extra in the metal cup. So you’re getting more of it, don’t order a kids lol." Someone agreed saying, "Anytime I've gotten a shake they always end up giving me the extra that didn't fit in the cup though lol."

What do you think?

