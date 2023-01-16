Uber driver left a passenger stranded after they asked him for a small insignificant favor

Clients and service providers have free will, and they can use it accordingly.

That choice placed a woman in an awkward position and made her almost miss her flight.

Service workers have had enough of client requests. Indeed. They are making strong, surprising responses. And their poor customer service is placing others in challenging situations. The video is by TikToker Marleville (@marleville).

Here is what Marleville states in the video:

"Well, I am standing out on the curb waiting for a second Uber. Because the first Uber that I called was playing very loud music at like 6:30 in the morning."

"And I asked him to turn it down very politely. I said 'I'm so sorry. Do you mind turning down the music?' I [disliked asking]."

"I just have a little bit of a headache and a long travel day ahead and he turned it down like one click. So I said I'm so sorry can you just turn it down a little bit more maybe even just turn it off for the ride."

"We were maybe 10 minutes into our ride heading to the airport and he said 'I'm just gonna take you home' and turned all the way back around to take me home."

"And I live in the suburbs. So it's a little bit harder to get Ubers here. And uh yeah, so now I am just waiting and I'm hoping I don't miss my flight. Uh, I don't, I truly don't understand what happened."

Feedback

If you are wondering, yes, Marleville missed her booked trip. In a follow-up video, the passenger explained that she got a different flight. The return drive was also alarming for her. She said the driver did not know her home address when he attempted to drop her off. Chances are that was not her Uber ride, to begin with.

There were 1,954 divided comments. Some sided with the driver, others with Marleville. She replied to someone saying, "I was confused & honestly concerned bc his reaction was so disproportionate."

One person came to her defense, "Everybody saying “it’s his car” do y’all say that at restaurants if they make your food wrong? No because you paid for it, [and] so did she."

A second user suggested, " I'm a former lyft driver, he must have wanted to make you uncomfortable, that's an extreme reaction on his part." But Marleville remained kind replying, "Maybe something was going on with him personally. Bc I was speaking with him [in a gentle tone] just as I was in the video. I hope he was kinder to the next rider."

Someone cited a different reason why the situation was Marleville fault, "There’s a QUIET RIDE selection for a reason. Who Ubers in the morning and then gets upset that someone doesn’t want music, let alone BLASTING loud."

What do you think?

