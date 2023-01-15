Man alleges TSA made sure to let him know he was brown

Millions of Americans have faced inconveniences at airports for several reasons.

These include lost baggage, cancellations, and delayed flights. In the first two weeks of January 2023, there were over 3,700 delayed flights and 640 cancellations. But one traveler complains he experiences an additional problem - constant profiling from TSA staff.

The video is by TikTok user Sa’ad Mustafā (@saadmustafauk).

In the comment section, Sa’ad explained that he visited America for the winter holidays to spend time with his girlfriend. In the clip, he says:

"So I just returned from the U.S., and I only got one thing to say and that is this: they say the airport search is random. If it’s always me, it’s not random, OK. Five times, all right."

"I keep saying I’m British with a British passport but they make sure, they make sure you know you’re not British. They make sure that you know you’re brown."

Many comments agreed with him and they shared their stories.

One user said, "Dude, it’s happened to me so many times. And then I get [the] “you speak really good English” 😂."

Another stated, "Yep! Same. Especially when I grow my beard out. I get checked every time. 😂😂😂."

Someone else claimed, "Same. I'm married to a man with an Arab last name. It's not as bad as it used to be, but I got the random surge everywhere we went. ✌️🤦‍♀️"

