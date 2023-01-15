Millennial blames 9-5 work culture for keeping her too exhausted to do anything on weekends but she cannot quit

One millennial woman took to TikTok to share her 9-5 pet peeves after sitting in a corporate job for six months.

In her video, she tried to express gratitude while claiming that corporate work culture causes some of her dissatisfaction with life. Over 3,800 people left comments saying they felt the same about traditional employment.

TikTok user Julia Huynh (@jigglyjulia) captioned the video as a quarter-life crisis.

In the clip, the 25-year-old said, "I’m literally six months into my first corporate job and I already want to quit. Julia pauses her ranting to express gratitude for the 9-5. She explains that she loves her co-workers and the job is nice.

Julia continues, "If you look at it at face value, it’s great. The one thing that I [dislike] most is the fact that it’s been six months and I literally feel like…nothing has happened in the past six months." Huynh clarifies that she works 9 am to 5 am Monday through Friday. But some days it is more like "8 to 5 or 5 to 5".

"By the time it gets to Friday, I’m just so exhausted to the fact that I can’t do anything on the weekend anymore. Something needs to change in this work culture because like is not cutting it. I am not going to go through my entire life working for like forty years and then I wake up one day and I think about it and I’m like wow it’s been forty years and I’ve done literally nothing."

But her closing argument says, "The only caveat with quitting this job is that I will not have any money so how am I supposed to live, like what am I supposed to do I don’t understand."

Thousands commented that they felt the same way and hoped for 4-day work weeks. Others expressed fascination with her cat because they thought the animal seemed to agree with Julia's sentiments.

One user said, "The corporations and companies [take] all of the value you create and work you do. Leaving you feeling like you’ve done nothing. This is capitalism."

Another joked, Your cat understands you completely😂😂."

Someone added, "You are not alone. I don’t see myself or can’t understand how my parents were able to do their whole life." Followed by, "Preach girl! The work week needs to be 4 days max, with 3 day weekends all year."

