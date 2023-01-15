Millions Proposed To Help Seniors In Maine

Many people allege state budgets and one-time incentives exclude seniors.

But Maine governor Janet Mills unveiled budget plans for a biennial budget. And it includes one-time payments for retirees plus other provisions.

What is the proposed one-time payment?

It is a 1% cost-of-living benefit with an average payout of $175. If passed, the amount will vary per recipient, and there is no cap on how much someone can receive.

The budget proposed by Janet Mills is worth $10 billion. It is $900 million higher than the 9.4 billion set aside for spending in the last two years. The plan continues to provide free public school meals and community college programs. Other areas, such as transportation and senior aid, would see an increase in suggested allocations.

What are the allocations proposed in the bill?

$78 million for services provided to older Mainers

$27 million to improve services offered to people with disabilities

$30 million for expanded affordable rental options

$15 million for foster care

$15 million to offer two years of free tuition at state community colleges

$94 million to support substance use disorder and mental health programs

$400 million for transportation services (expandable to a $1 billion allocation)

$58 million for free breakfast and lunch for all public school students from Pre-K to 12th grade.

$41 million for higher education systems, $10.5 million for Pre-K programs, $7.8 million for childcare, and $101 million for other local education costs

