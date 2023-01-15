Millions Proposed To Help Seniors In Maine

C. Heslop

Many people allege state budgets and one-time incentives exclude seniors.

But Maine governor Janet Mills unveiled budget plans for a biennial budget. And it includes one-time payments for retirees plus other provisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUrsH_0kFdgldq00
Photo byAlexander SchimmeckonUnsplash

What is the proposed one-time payment?

It is a 1% cost-of-living benefit with an average payout of $175. If passed, the amount will vary per recipient, and there is no cap on how much someone can receive.

The budget proposed by Janet Mills is worth $10 billion. It is $900 million higher than the 9.4 billion set aside for spending in the last two years. The plan continues to provide free public school meals and community college programs. Other areas, such as transportation and senior aid, would see an increase in suggested allocations.

What are the allocations proposed in the bill?

(source)

  • $78 million for services provided to older Mainers
  • $27 million to improve services offered to people with disabilities
  • $30 million for expanded affordable rental options
  • $15 million for foster care
  • $15 million to offer two years of free tuition at state community colleges
  • $94 million to support substance use disorder and mental health programs
  • $400 million for transportation services (expandable to a $1 billion allocation)
  • $58 million for free breakfast and lunch for all public school students from Pre-K to 12th grade.
  • $41 million for higher education systems, $10.5 million for Pre-K programs, $7.8 million for childcare, and $101 million for other local education costs

What do you think?

Like this article? Send a Ko-fi.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# economy# inflation# politics# government

Comments / 20

Published by

News you care about most: All Things Money | Interesting Weird Stories | History Pieces | Tiktok News

N/A
39K followers

More from C. Heslop

Woman Reacts Emotionally After StubHub Fined Her $792 For Attempting to Resell Taylor Swift Tickets

$792 is plenty of money to lose after you were trying to recoup cash already lost on purchases. The trauma caused Jenni (@jenni.barrett) to post an emotional reaction online. Jenni said she just hung up with StubHub customer care and felt compelled to share her story.

Read full story

Man shamed by restaurant manager and staff in front of his family at birthday hangout because of tiny tip

Eating out is getting more stressful. First, it was inflation. Now? It is because you do not leave behind (sizable) tips. And some managers will take the side of the under-tipped employee.

Read full story
15 comments

Server shows how she prefers people leave their table after dining in a restaurant

Do you ever feel anxious waiting for the restaurant bill while you sit surrounded by dirty plates? Well, you are not alone. You could spend the time scrolling on your phone. But some servers would prefer you use the time to leave the table orderly.

Read full story

Issue Resolved: Bank Of America Customers Angered By Large Negative Balance On Their Accounts

Millions of Bank of America customers woke up to one of their worst nightmares. A negative account balance. It is worse if you knew there was money in it before. Thousands took to Twitter to let people know they were not the only ones with the issue. The negative balances ranged between $500 to $3,000 and more.

Read full story
3 comments
Alaska State

Alaska Residents Be Prepared To Get $3,284 From The State

Alaskan residents have $3,284 on its way to bank accounts and mailboxes. The payment comes after a long wait for funds processing. Officials set firm dates for the payout deadline as they seek to close the budget year 2021/2022.

Read full story
12 comments

Reduced SNAP Welfare Benefits For Americans

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was once the Food Stamp Program. The initiative is America's most critical anti-hunger project. It helps over 41 million low-income American families get nutritious meals each month.

Read full story
593 comments

Alleged McDonald's worker made 'churros' for work snack but viewers said it would taste terrible as a menu item

McDonald's often adds and removes menu items to its board. It depends on what customers crave so the brand can ensure the meal is profitable. McDonald's does not offer customizations. So the worker's churros hack would have to get added to the menu board for customers to try the item. But many viewers said they would pass on it.

Read full story
54 comments

Taco Bell Drive-Thru Rings Up $866 For A Tiny Regular Order For Two

Inflation has slowed. But that is not the reflection many see at grocery stores and fast-food restaurants. A drive-thru menu board stunned a woman. She saw $866 scroll across the screen. It shocked her, especially because her order was so small.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under

New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.

Read full story
96 comments

Woman alleges she gets interviews every time despite not hearing back from a job

In October 2022, one study claimed 10.7 million Americans were looking for employment. Fast forward to December 2022. About 100.62 million Americans were a part of the inactive labor force.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman Says Denny's Finesses Adult Customers Over Costs With Their Serving Portions

Have you ever thought you were getting more? But when you stopped to check, you got less because of crafty marketing. One of Denny's customers said you are getting played with the servings. This debate is not the first of its kind. People have said the same about Starbucks cups and movie theater popcorn.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Finally! Colorado Residents Will Get Their $750 And $1,500 Payments

The checks and direct deposits of $750 and $1,500 will be going out soon. Many states, like Maine, Illinois, and Nebraska are finalizing spending for 2023. Representatives want to ensure people get their 2021 refunds before planning 2022 ones.

Read full story
1 comments

A single plate costs $20 - $30 at one fast food restaurant

How much more would you pay to get a meal hack you saw on social media?. Many fast-food restaurant locations are pulling different moves to get people to stop ordering off-menu customizations. One store decided to post a make-shift sign to interrupt people's plans.

Read full story
4 comments

Uber driver left a passenger stranded after they asked him for a small insignificant favor

Clients and service providers have free will, and they can use it accordingly. That choice placed a woman in an awkward position and made her almost miss her flight. Service workers have had enough of client requests. Indeed. They are making strong, surprising responses. And their poor customer service is placing others in challenging situations. The video is by TikToker Marleville (@marleville).

Read full story
234 comments

Kohl's Worker Alleges She Got Fired After Accepting A Customer's Act Of Kindness

Many Americans would love it if a customer gifted them in appreciation for their service. But one worker said it got her fired. Accepting one simple act of kindness led to TikToker Ashlicious (@whyd0ieats0much) losing her Kohl's job.

Read full story
136 comments

Man alleges TSA made sure to let him know he was brown

Millions of Americans have faced inconveniences at airports for several reasons. These include lost baggage, cancellations, and delayed flights. In the first two weeks of January 2023, there were over 3,700 delayed flights and 640 cancellations. But one traveler complains he experiences an additional problem - constant profiling from TSA staff.

Read full story
83 comments

Millennial blames 9-5 work culture for keeping her too exhausted to do anything on weekends but she cannot quit

One millennial woman took to TikTok to share her 9-5 pet peeves after sitting in a corporate job for six months. In her video, she tried to express gratitude while claiming that corporate work culture causes some of her dissatisfaction with life. Over 3,800 people left comments saying they felt the same about traditional employment.

Read full story
1418 comments

Coffee buyer reacts to paying extra for light ice in her beverage

You are trying to get more of your favorite retailed foods and beverages for less. But shop owners are adding extra charges to curb the practice. The TikTok video by mariah7166 has 1.5 million views and 1,375 comments.

Read full story
28 comments

Woman stunned receipt charged her for the drink and the bottle separately

A woman expressed genuine confusion about the charges on her receipt. She bought only one drink. Yet, her bill reflected two fees. The video is by TikTok user Fjeff (@findingxfarrah). It has 366.4K views and 114 comments.

Read full story
163 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy