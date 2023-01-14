Coffee buyer reacts to paying extra for light ice in her beverage

You are trying to get more of your favorite retailed foods and beverages for less. But shop owners are adding extra charges to curb the practice.

The TikTok video by mariah7166 has 1.5 million views and 1,375 comments.

She films a Starbucks location inside a Target venue. The text overlay says, "Asked for light ice and now they’re charging for light ice which makes no sense. What is this!!!"

The order rules in corporate and retail-hosted Starbucks coffee shops are different. And this is one such instance. Right now. The extra fee for light ice is only applicable to Target-hosted Starbucks stores. As claimed by this TikToker and other commentators.

Photo by Gema Saputera on Unsplash

Feedback

Someone explained, "They are charging for the extra product they have to use to even out the drink since you aren’t getting the normal serving of ice they use to measure their drinks. Idk if that makes sense that’s what I was told."

One complained, "Blame it on the people who were like “order your grande drink with no ice and ask for a venti cup of ice on the side”."

Another said, "My GRANDE vanilla latte costs $5.45 now."

An alleged employee claimed, "I know at my Starbucks they always told us to not use more product for light ice, just more water 😬 but grocery store Starbucks are different than [us]."

What do you think?

Like this article? Send a Ko-fi.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.