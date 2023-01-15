Woman Claims She Spent $500 At Target To Struggle With Groceries

The parking lot chaos at Target entertained online viewers. But it is a real pain for shoppers. They have to struggle for miles with heavy grocery loads.

In 2022, theft became a significant $100 billion problem for retailers. Measures implemented to curb the practice have reduced convenience for honest buyers.

TikTok user Riley (@ririsimpson) recorded her struggle with $500 worth of groceries. The video has 130.9K views and 172 comments.

The carts stop once they are a short distance from the building's doors.

Riley asked, "Why are places like Target stopping us from taking our $500 worth of stuff to our car? Like I have to somehow carry it all the way over there? I don’t even know where my car is."

In a video with 4.9 million views, another TikTok user filmed several people struggling with carts in a parking lot. The grocery carriers stopped moving after they reached a certain distance.

The comments were mixed. Many speculated on the reason Target changed the design of their carts. While some were stunned by the items she got in exchange for $500.

One said, "That’s why you park in their parking lot and not on the streets because the carts don’t leave the property."

Someone suggested, "You can ask an associate to help you to your car and they will unlock the basket for you."

Another explained, "It’s because people leave carts “all the way over there” instead of bringing them back and putting them away." Riley unpacked her groceries and walked away with them, so someone asked, "Did you bring the cart back to the Target location?"

What do other stores do? Aldi uses a less restrictive format, which also works. Shoppers submit a quarter to use the cart and they get their coin back if the cart gets returned to its correct place. Other stores also have different methods to ensure carts get returned to designated areas.

What do you think?

