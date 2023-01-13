Wisconsin Residents Gain $213 Benefit If They Fit The Requirement

Inflation has cooled off since November 2022. But living costs remain high. Some Wisconsin residents can welcome $213 to help with one significant bill.

Photo by Vladimir Solomianyi on Unsplash

Housing cost account for 30% or more of Americans' income.

Wisconsin residents who own property are eligible for $213 in credits. This benefit goes to people who apply for it. Interested persons should fill out an application and submit it by Tuesday, January 31. If the embedded link does not work, here is the URL (https://www.revenue.wi.gov/DORForms/22lc-100f.pdf).

The proceeds available for these credits are from the state's luck gaming industry. A pool of almost $320 million is ready to distribute the benefit to applicants.

The $213 is the maximum someone can receive. The sum received will vary based on the amount someone files for their primary dwelling.

Who is eligible? Wisconsin residents who own a house or apartment as of January 1, 2023. In general, the person should own a house in the year of the property filing if they want to apply for this credit. The person must also live in the residence and only claim for it once.

What property types do not qualify?

Businesses

Vacant land

Garages

Rental units

If someone misses the January 31 deadline, they have until October 1 to file a late application .

What do you think?

Like this article? Send a Ko-fi.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.