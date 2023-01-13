Visitor Reacts To Bank of America Branch That Operates Without Employees

Employee-free locations are popping up all across America. Corporations are using artificial intelligence to fill positions because of labor shortages.

Whether it is fast-food restaurants, stores, or banks, people find it hard to adjust to the change. Bank of America is making a move like McDonald's. It has branches with no human staff and rooms where people can video chat for help with their issues.

TikTok user Mel (@mel__in__sd) posted the video, which has 159k views and 3,128 comments.

Photo by Javier Haro on Unsplash

Mel uses her card to access a Bank of America branch. She opens the door to find the place empty with nothing but some furniture. There are glass-enclosed rooms on the left-hand side for video calling to access help with account troubles.

The setup displeases Mel.

She says, "You get in here, and… no one’s in here, and it has these two little rooms saying ‘Come in [we're ready] to video chat. I don’t know if I like [to live] in the future. This gave me the creeps."

The increased frequency of these branch models makes the concept appear new. But Charlotte Business Journal's 2017 article said the brand has been working on this banking approach for 5 years.

Feedback

Many comments shared Mel's sentiments. They were uncomfortable with the change. A few people spoke differently and said they welcomed the change.

One person raised awareness that the practice is spreading, "Same thing is happening in all the banks now. I was a PNC Bank and all the tillers are [gone]. It was just a wall and they said you can video chat 😳."

The change made someone sad: "I think it's cool but also, sad there won't be any jobs left. Corporate America is going to ruin the world."

Another speculated, "It seems like a members only location since you need a card to even get in, so it’s probably some sort of one-off experimental branch."

What do you think?

