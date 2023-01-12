Costco Customer Claims Inflation Is 75%, Not 7% After Comparing Today's Prices To One Year Ago

Inflation's effect had one customer wandering around at Costco in shock at the food prices.

Are you feeling the effects of inflation and shrinkflation? It has left many TikTok users stunned. They wander around grocery stores, choosing items carefully.

TikTok user Tom Collins (@sidemoneytom) posted the video, which has 1.5 million views and 12.6K comments.

@sidemoneytom Prices compared to one year ago are up at a minimum 50% on all products at my local grocery stores and Costco #inflation #prices #costco #2023 #fyp #expensive #groceryshopping ♬ original sound - Tom Collins

Significant price hikes in one year

Tom shows various basic food items in his video. These include flour, butter, and bulk lentils. His 'this year versus last year' comparisons show prices skyrocketed by over 50%.

Tom says, "I keep getting told that we’ve got 6 or 7% inflation. You got [to] be kidding me." His caption reads, "Prices compared to one year ago are up at a minimum 50% on all products at my local grocery stores and Costco."

The clip shows these increases:

  • Bulk lentils $15.99 - before $6.99
  • Mayonnaise $9.99 - before $4.99
  • Flour $12.49 - before $5.99
  • Butter $13.59 - before $9.49

Statistics says otherwise

According to Piie, inflation slowed hard. It went from 5.9% in quarter 4 of 2022 to 2.9% in January 2023. The analysts went on to speculate on inflation's further decline to 2% in 2024. Another prediction by Piie? U.S. workers' wage increases could outpace this year's inflation rate.

Kiplinger cited inflation was 7.1% in November 2022 and could drop to 3.2% by year-end. They explain that a slowing economy would cause a fall in inflation rates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUQsI_0kBRcKrD00
Photo byOmar AbascalonUnsplash

Feedback

All the comments agreed that everything is double the amount they paid last year. Some went on to say they spend an entire monthly budget on a single trip to grocery stores.

One comment reads, "Y’all didn’t know? [Corporations use] inflation as an excuse and [use it up] as much as they want. That’s the trick, convince everyone that inflation is a problem, not greed."
A second typed, "Truth. I just looked at old Costco receipts. Crazy how much prices have gone up."
A third remarked, "I thought the same thing. I feel like Sams is a bit cheaper right now🤷🏼‍♀️ Still, it’s all expensive."

What do you think?

