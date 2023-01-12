Shopper Complains Robot Staff At New Restuarant Collected An Automatic 10% Tip

A shopper complained about mechanical employees automatically collecting tips.

Tip requests from service staff are a huge pet peeve of Americans. Walmart, McDonald's, and other businesses have switched to robotic servers and self-checkouts. This move helped them overcome labor shortages in the industry.

But it frustrates people that some of these systems have automatic 10% tips installed.

The clip shows Uptin filming his experience at The Tipsy Robot in Las Vegas. He lowers his phone to show the 10% tip added to his bill. The camera later points upward at the all-bot staff of the establishment.

Uptin remarks, "I normally wouldn’t mind an automatic 10% tip for making my drink, but you're a robot." Sarcasm and confusion are evident in his voice.

Many comments said the solution was simple. They told him, "don't pay it". But Uptin replied, "there’s no option to opt out."

One responder wrote: "I refuse to spend money at a company that forces an automatic tip."

Someone added, "Proof the tipping is literally just a scheme by capitalists."

Most of the 638 comments joked about the ridiculous service charge culture. Uptin laughed in reply.

Here is one such exchange. One person commented, "Reminds me of “convenience fees” when buying tickets online lol." Uptin said, "or "fee to print your boarding pass". He also stated, "And its ice machine was broken. Zero ice in the drinks!" He explained his cup was 80% full to someone who asked.

