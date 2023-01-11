Man Records Chipotle Workers Stressed Out From His Large Order - Customizations Bring Staff To Breaking Point

A man recorded confused Chipotle workers as they struggled to fill out his unusual and large order.

It has been a rough year for fast-food restaurant staff. Moreso for Chipotle workers who have dealt with hundreds of customization. All due to TikTok hacks. In September 2022, management even got involved. They cut ingredients to shut down a trending burrito hack.

But the creations keep coming to the dismay of the food establishment's employees.

The viral video is by TikTok user Rick Facio (@stalliontink) and has 6.5 million views.

Chipotle workers become confused and struggle to fill a large order

The video shows workers spending 4 minutes preparing the extra-large burrito. The first worker became confused by the servings requested.

Afterward, she passed the food onto a male colleague for him to wrap it. He fails several times. Almost five tries later he finds the right angle to secure all the ingredients inside.

Rick refers to the burrito as "The Quad". His order consists of four tortillas, three scoops of white rice, black beans, and chicken. Yes, it has more ingredients. These are two scoops of fajita veggies, corn, and salsa verde topped with a scoop of guacamole.

While the workers struggle to figure out how to wrap it, Rick says, "Good luck.".

The comment section became heated. It caused Rick to turn off the replies.

But Rick wants people to understand he always orders extra-large burritos. He followed up the viral video with similar large-sized meals from previous orders.

The Daily Dot platform captured some of the comments before the option got turned off.

One responder wrote, "I’d quit my job on the spot."

A comment read, "Ain’t no reason to make it that difficult."

Another claimed he patronized the workers' struggle. They stated, "The way you said ‘good luck’ would have made me irrationally angry."

