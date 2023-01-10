Target employees accuse shoppers of calling them dumb when they try sneaky way to get lower prices

Target employees do not like it when customers go too far in their attempts to save on purchases. They also think people who partake in these practices believe they are not intelligent.

They want customers to know they will not let this behavior get passed them.

Two TikTok users Sariyah (@kayystewie) and Cheleche (@che.leche) made clips on the subject. Both Target cashiers say they discourage shoppers from using the sneaky way to get lower prices.

Here is the stitched video posted by Sariyah.

Retailers like Target allow price matching. But shoppers are trying to abuse the stipulation. Cashiers explain they are not dumb and will request a live link to prove the shown price is valid.

They watch out for screenshots and competitor sales to decide if price matches get accepted. Most instances of significant discounts will not get allowed. Watchers of the first clip claimed Cheleche took her job too seriously. But Sariyah points out that it is about decency and morals.

In the video, Sariyah says, "When guests do that…at that point, they’re playing with your intelligence. Like, no way you just walked in here with a homemade screenshot saying that Amazon is selling iPad Pros for $70, and you think that I’m going to believe that."

Sariyah continues, "I feel like you’re calling me dumb at that point. It’s not even about how much you get paid or how seriously you take the job. I just quite literally can’t let anybody take me for a dummy. That’s just it."

Photo by Max Bender on Unsplash

Feedback

Many comments agreed with the viewpoints of Sariyah.

One person wrote, "When I was a cashier, they literally tracked how much discounts were given on my till, and we were given like a certain threshold before we got in trouble."

A second chimed in, "Also who doesn’t take their job a little seriously? My job pays my rent, so ya I’m not going to do things I’m not supposed to do 😅."

Another said, "And at this point, if it’s cheaper somewhere else then go buy it from them then 😂😂."

What do you think?

Like this article? Send a Ko-fi.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.