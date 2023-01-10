California Residents Angry About Delayed $1,050 Payments

C. Heslop

Around 460,000 California residents are angry with their local government officials. They grew tired and enraged about the "endless loop of futility" as they have not received promised monies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHLin_0k8oosIs00
Photo byengin akyurtonUnsplash

The payments range between $200 to $1,050. State officials promised the money from 2022. But many still await the cash. The delays are in reference to the Middle-Class Refund.

The California Franchise Tax Board extended the waiting period to mid-January 2023. But claimants are impatient. They constantly track the payment online, and the estimated date keeps changing. What makes the issue more frustrating? Millions of California residents have already received their cheques or direct deposits.

Lucie Hostalek told The Press-Enterprise "My relatives have all received theirs." She continues, "government at its worst!" Hostalek has been waiting for her direct deposit since November. She expected it at that time due to the original FTB distribution criteria.

What does the FTB's website say as of December 30? It issued $8.7 billion in refunds via 7 million direct deposits and 9 million debit cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjnF0_0k8oosIs00
Photo byCelyn KangonUnsplash

Situation Update

Hostalek called the agency about the refund. Hostalek said, "I was able to get a person on the line who shared that the lines are so busy." Afterward, all her calls were unsuccessful - she could not get hold of a representative.

Another concerned recipient claims he waited 42 minutes to speak with a representative. Someone else said they were on hold for 15 minutes. When the agent answered, they did not know when the refund would get processed.

Andrew LePage is the media liaison at the FTB. Andrew mentioned, "We’re aware of a high number of inquiries to MyFTB chat this week. And we understand it’s frustrating. He added, "Next week, many of the remaining direct deposits – about 460,000 – are scheduled to be issued."

To explain the wait, Andrew says some payments need more scrutiny checks than others.

What do you think?

Like this article? Send a Ko-fi.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Money# Politics# Government# Economy# Inflation

Comments / 78

Published by

News you care about most: All Things Money | Interesting Weird Stories | History Pieces | Tiktok News

N/A
37K followers

More from C. Heslop

Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Residents Gain $213 Benefit If They Fit The Requirement

Inflation has cooled off since November 2022. But living costs remain high. Some Wisconsin residents can welcome $213 to help with one significant bill. Housing cost account for 30% or more of Americans' income.

Read full story
12 comments

Visitor Reacts To Bank of America Branch That Operates Without Employees

Employee-free locations are popping up all across America. Corporations are using artificial intelligence to fill positions because of labor shortages. Whether it is fast-food restaurants, stores, or banks, people find it hard to adjust to the change. Bank of America is making a move like McDonald's. It has branches with no human staff and rooms where people can video chat for help with their issues.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Kentucky Residents Fork Out More For Utilities With Immediate Effect

Some Kentucky residents will see their living costs jump further with immediate effect. Are you affected by the change? How much is the increase for persons who face the extra cost?

Read full story
5 comments

New Bill Will Make $35,000 Available To Eligible Americans

Biden signed a $1.7 trillion funding bill last month. One rule in it will have a positive effect on the retirement funds of second-generation Americans. American colleges and universities saw a 1.1% drop in 2021 to 2022 enrollment. That is a decline of 1.1 million undergraduates. But. Over 15 million parents save at least $140 per month in a 529 plan for their child from birth. In December 2022, records say there were 15.81 million active accounts with around $28,953.

Read full story
21 comments

Costco Customer Claims Inflation Is 75%, Not 7% After Comparing Today's Prices To One Year Ago

Inflation's effect had one customer wandering around at Costco in shock at the food prices. Are you feeling the effects of inflation and shrinkflation? It has left many TikTok users stunned. They wander around grocery stores, choosing items carefully.

Read full story
5 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Shopper Complains Robot Staff At New Restuarant Collected An Automatic 10% Tip

A shopper complained about mechanical employees automatically collecting tips. Tip requests from service staff are a huge pet peeve of Americans. Walmart, McDonald's, and other businesses have switched to robotic servers and self-checkouts. This move helped them overcome labor shortages in the industry.

Read full story
13 comments
California State

Man Records Chipotle Workers Stressed Out From His Large Order - Customizations Bring Staff To Breaking Point

A man recorded confused Chipotle workers as they struggled to fill out his unusual and large order. It has been a rough year for fast-food restaurant staff. Moreso for Chipotle workers who have dealt with hundreds of customization. All due to TikTok hacks. In September 2022, management even got involved. They cut ingredients to shut down a trending burrito hack.

Read full story
36 comments

Target employees accuse shoppers of calling them dumb when they try sneaky way to get lower prices

Target employees do not like it when customers go too far in their attempts to save on purchases. They also think people who partake in these practices believe they are not intelligent.

Read full story
140 comments
Florida State

Woman Alleges She Found Factory Worker's Warning Note In Her StarKist Tuna Lunch

A woman shared her shock over an unexpected warning via TikTok. She opened a StarKist Tuna Lunch product and found a message packed inside. She believes the note is from a concerned factory employee of the company.

Read full story
35 comments

Woman reacts to employer who says she must pay $47,000 if she wants to quit her job

A woman went viral on TikTok after she filmed her reaction to a strict clause in her labor contract. The video by Madi McKenzie (@madi__mckenzie) highlights a new corporate trend hires face. Since the Great Resignation, firms have used bonuses, relocation packages, and training to attract workers.

Read full story
475 comments

Heartbroken Man Brings Wife Back To Life For $3,000

A man was heartbroken after his wife passed away during the pandemic. It was too much for him. So, he spent $3,000 to "bring her back" to life. In 2021, Tapas Sandilya, 65, lost his wife, Indrani. Most partners hope their spouses move on and find someone new who will love them. But Tapas claims his wife asked the opposite of him.

Read full story
48 comments
Florida State

$400 For Florida Motorists

Millions of Florida drivers will feel relieved when they use the roads this year. The relief comes as the state eases the expense experienced by drivers. Sunshine state drivers will see $400 slashed from their everyday transportation routine.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

Man claim "New York City is the worst city for landlords and it keeps getting worse"

An article spoke about New York's deep housing crisis. But one commentator pointed out that the situation is also rough for landlords. New York has high rents. A report cited rent laws make the problem deeper.

Read full story
19 comments

Woman speculates that Bertolli family-size frozen meals got smaller and cannot feed two people

A viral video on TikTok features a confused woman in a store. The lady stands in the refrigerated section and wonders what product to get. It is a stressful situation. The shopper wants a frozen item that offers a good balance between price and size.

Read full story
13 comments
Georgia State

One-Time Refund From $6.6 Billion Surplus Pending Under New Proposal

Georgia closed the 2022 budget year with $6.6 billion in surplus cash. On Monday, January 9, the state will decide how to spend the money. The proposal has several ways to return the funds to residents.

Read full story
93 comments

$100 Payout From Mobile Company

A mobile company has put forward $350 million to compensate customers. In 2021, the safety of cellphone users became compromised. The business wants to mitigate differences with the settlement.

Read full story
11 comments

Grandmother stuns the internet after buying and wrapping 2023 Christmas presents in January

A grandmother surprised internet users. The woman announced she had bought and wrapped her 2023 Christmas gifts. Her statement overwhelmed some viewers. They did not think; enough time separates their last shopping trip and early January. Someone wrote, "This all gives me a panic mode. I must de-stress before I can start again. Good luck to all."

Read full story
4 comments

Dollar General's unexpected response to overcharging allegations and other issues

In 2022, Dollar General received much negative attention. The allegations against the company included overcharging, understaffing, and package-crowded stores. Class action suits against the firm sit in court. But in two states, registers at the brand's locations bear red stickers. These labels warn shoppers about the inaccuracy of the machines.

Read full story
81 comments

Biden Gives More Money To College Students

Thousands of college students and higher education hopefuls struggle with tuition fees. Biden is aware of this plight. His administration has found a new way to help people who seek a first degree. Here are the details of the change.

Read full story
205 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy