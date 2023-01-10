California Residents Angry About Delayed $1,050 Payments

Around 460,000 California residents are angry with their local government officials. They grew tired and enraged about the "endless loop of futility" as they have not received promised monies.

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

The payments range between $200 to $1,050. State officials promised the money from 2022. But many still await the cash. The delays are in reference to the Middle-Class Refund.

The California Franchise Tax Board extended the waiting period to mid-January 2023. But claimants are impatient. They constantly track the payment online, and the estimated date keeps changing. What makes the issue more frustrating? Millions of California residents have already received their cheques or direct deposits.

Lucie Hostalek told The Press-Enterprise "My relatives have all received theirs." She continues, "government at its worst!" Hostalek has been waiting for her direct deposit since November. She expected it at that time due to the original FTB distribution criteria.

What does the FTB's website say as of December 30? It issued $8.7 billion in refunds via 7 million direct deposits and 9 million debit cards.

Photo by Celyn Kang on Unsplash

Situation Update

Hostalek called the agency about the refund. Hostalek said, "I was able to get a person on the line who shared that the lines are so busy." Afterward, all her calls were unsuccessful - she could not get hold of a representative.

Another concerned recipient claims he waited 42 minutes to speak with a representative. Someone else said they were on hold for 15 minutes. When the agent answered, they did not know when the refund would get processed.

Andrew LePage is the media liaison at the FTB. Andrew mentioned, "We’re aware of a high number of inquiries to MyFTB chat this week. And we understand it’s frustrating. He added, "Next week, many of the remaining direct deposits – about 460,000 – are scheduled to be issued."

To explain the wait, Andrew says some payments need more scrutiny checks than others.

What do you think?

Like this article? Send a Ko-fi.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.