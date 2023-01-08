Heartbroken Man Brings Wife Back To Life For $3,000

C. Heslop

A man was heartbroken after his wife passed away during the pandemic. It was too much for him. So, he spent $3,000 to "bring her back" to life.

In 2021, Tapas Sandilya, 65, lost his wife, Indrani. Most partners hope their spouses move on and find someone new who will love them. But Tapas claims his wife asked the opposite of him.

Photo bySonika AgarwalonUnsplash

He alleges Indrani suggested he have a silicone model of her made if she passed on before him. This plastic figure would give him company. Tapas said his wife got the idea from wax figures in museums.

The creation is an eerie lifelike version of this ex-wife with a very detailed face. She wears Indrani's favorite outfits and jewelry. The silicone statue also sits in Indrani's usual spot on the couch in their living room. The spouse doll weighs 66 pounds and took six months to make. Tapas says, “I just wanted to fulfill her wish.

Tapas is not the only Indian man to have such a doll. Another Indian man had a silicone replica of his wife made after losing her in a car crash.

What do you think?

