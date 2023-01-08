$400 For Florida Motorists

Millions of Florida drivers will feel relieved when they use the roads this year. The relief comes as the state eases the expense experienced by drivers.

Sunshine state drivers will see $400 slashed from their everyday transportation routine.

A new law gives this relief via toll booths. The benefit will go to Florida drivers who use transponders to pay tolls at least 35 times a month. They will get a 50% credit on their account.

The program began on January 1 and will continue until December 31. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill to help families. DeSantis set the requirements to ensure this program only assists Florida residents, not state visitors.

“I promised Floridians that I would find additional ways to provide toll relief for Florida families. With this legislation, we are keeping that promise to help hardworking families keep more money in their pockets," DeSantis stated.

The 50% savings is automatic when residents pass through at least 35 tolls with a Florida-based transponder. Examples include the E-Pass, Lee-Way, and SunPass. This benefit is only applicable to two-axle, four-tire vehicles. This means all types of cars and mobile family motor homes. The person's transponder account should also be in good standing.

