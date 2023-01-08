Man claim "New York City is the worst city for landlords and it keeps getting worse"

An article spoke about New York's deep housing crisis. But one commentator pointed out that the situation is also rough for landlords.

New York has high rents. A report cited rent laws make the problem deeper.

The state Office of Rent Administration claims 30% of rent-stabilized apartments in New York City have “preferential” rents. The housing cost of these places is lower than landlords can charge. Such units see rent increases by an average of $8.

But most of these properties are vacant.

Tenants want this arrangement to continue. Others say it is pointless. Jay Martin is a member of the Community Housing Improvement Program. It is a small-landlords group.

Jay explains: "Rent stabilization provides discounted rents to [only] roughly a quarter of renters in New York City. It does little to help renters in roughly three-quarters of New York City’s 2.2 million apartments."

Tenant advocates say landlords are greedy. But landlords say the rent rates are too low to afford bank loans, inflation, and improvement works.

The landlords explain the low amount caused by rent control means two things. They will not make back their money or cannot get the capital to borrow.

The owners proposed officials amend the rent laws to allow for increased rents. They want the fees compared with other rents in the area. The landlords say, this way, they can afford the repairs.

One man says this is not the only issue faced by landlords. And went on to claim "New York City is the worst city for landlords and it keeps getting worse"

The man wrote: "New York City is the worst city for landlords and it keeps getting worse. Landlords are not even allowed to do a background or credit check anymore. If you get caught then you will be fined thousands of dollars then if you don’t pay the city will put a lien on the property. Taxes keep going up. Nobody wants to buy properties with existing tenants in the homes in certain locations bc rent is low and they don’t want to be the responsible party for an eviction bc of how long it can take. There’s so much more but I’m tired."

Others comments came in siding with the needs of New York landlords.

Another chimed in saying, "Some of the code rules are not needed. I looked into a grant in my state to do repairs and I can't just do the roof. There are so many requirements, that the "grant" simply is not worth it. That baffles paper pushers. I said I will wait for some other grant program, and she said there are not any." (shortened comment)

They mentioned that not all landlords are "filthy-rich developers". The small ones need help through red tape cuts.

