Woman speculates that Bertolli family-size frozen meals got smaller and cannot feed two people

A viral video on TikTok features a confused woman in a store. The lady stands in the refrigerated section and wonders what product to get.

It is a stressful situation. The shopper wants a frozen item that offers a good balance between price and size.

The TikTok user who was out shopping refers to herself as @shaelovve. According to Shae, the price-to-size ratio of Stouffer's frozen family-sized meals is questionable.

The video has 897.2K views and had 2,085 commentators wondering the same thing.

Shopper believes Stouffer’s family-size frozen meals are too small for two people

The seven-second video shows Shea suspiciously looking at a Stouffer’s frozen meal.

The Cardi voice overlay says, "That’s suspicious, that’s weird." as it plays. The text overlay reads: "Trying to figure out if the family sizes got smaller or if I got bigger."

A significant majority of responders agreed with Shae. They noticed the serving shrank, yet the price keeps increasing.

One man joked, "They're like: millennials aren't getting married and having kids, so we can call a single serving 'family-sized'!"

"They 100% got smaller! everything is getting smaller and more expensive.", one woman claimed.

Another woman stated, "My husband and I were just complaining about how the Bertolli meals are not enough for two people anymore 🤣." Shae replied saying, "Omg I used to be able to make those two meals for myself now I gotta add extra stuff just to make one 😅."

Shrinkflation is a growing commercial product practice in America. It is when the item's size or quantity drops but the price remains the same or increases.

A CNBC study said 64% of consumers worry about shrinkflation as they grapple with high food costs.

Many of the people in Shae's comment section were glad they were not the only ones who noticed the change.

