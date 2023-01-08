One-Time Refund From $6.6 Billion Surplus Pending Under New Proposal

Georgia closed the 2022 budget year with $6.6 billion in surplus cash. On Monday, January 9, the state will decide how to spend the money. The proposal has several ways to return the funds to residents.

Here are the plans for the budget surplus.

Governor Brian Kemp proposed using almost half of the surplus (about $3.3 billion) on a one-time rebate.

The other $3 billion would go towards other financial relief initiatives. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery said the state would pause pay supplements after new increases. They suggested raises of $5,000 for universities and $2,000 for state agency employees. Pay hikes of this size would see the state's budget grow by 11% over 2022's plan.

Where else will the money go? Kemp suggested another round of income rebates. About $1.1 billion in payments like last year. In 2009, the state abolished property rebates. Kemp hopes to bring them back. He proposed Georgia spends $1 billion to return $500 to homeowners.

The state may also resume gasoline state fees. It is 32.6 cents per gallon for diesel and 29.1 cents for regular. This cost will help Georgia recollect $1.7 billion in state funding.

Last year's returns amounted to $250 for single filers. $375 for the head of household and $500 for joint married filers. The 2023 rebates from the budgeted $3.3 billion could be similar if approved.

