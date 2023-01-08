$100 Payout From Mobile Company

A mobile company has put forward $350 million to compensate customers. In 2021, the safety of cellphone users became compromised. The business wants to mitigate differences with the settlement.

Photo by Pepi Stojanovski on Unsplash

Consumers have until January 23 to file a claim for the $100.

The money is from a T-Mobile settlement fund of $350 million. The brand suffered data infringement on August 16, 2021. The compromise of their systems made buyers' data vulnerable. It affected 76 million U.S. consumers.

The communication firm did not claim any wrongdoing. T-Mobile's press release said:

"Customers are first in everything we do and protecting their information is a top priority. Like every company, we are not immune to these attacks."

Eligible persons can submit their claims on the T-Mobile settlement website (t-mobilesettlement.com). The available number is 1-833-512-2314 and the email address is info@t-mobilesettlement.com . California residents get $100. Meanwhile, people from other states receive $25 cash payments. The amount could go up to $25,000 if someone lost time or money because of the data breach.

Qualifying persons can be current and past T-Mobile customers who were members on August 16, 2021.

What do you think?

Love this article? Send a Ko-fi.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice. This article should not be considered business, shopping, commercial or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a business advisor or other professional.*