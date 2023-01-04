Dollar General's unexpected response to overcharging allegations and other issues

In 2022, Dollar General received much negative attention. The allegations against the company included overcharging, understaffing, and package-crowded stores.

Class action suits against the firm sit in court. But in two states, registers at the brand's locations bear red stickers. These labels warn shoppers about the inaccuracy of the machines.

Photo by Fikri Rasyid on Unsplash

Dollar General and other well-known brands have big plans for 2023. Despite all the issues faced by Dollar General. It plans to open more locations across America. Shocking. What does the chain want to do? The variety retailer has 3,170 projects set in motion, and around 1,050 are related to new store openings.

Dollar General already has a significant physical presence in the American landscape. The discount shop owns about 19,000 stores. 75% of the country's population is within 5 miles of a location. What format will the new store openings take? It will occur as address relocations. The new buildings will feature innovation, more space, and fresh produce.

What other low-shopping-budget, brick-and-mortar brands plan to open more stores in 2023? These include Nordstorm Rack, Family Dollar, VF Corporation, Kohl's, Five Below, Boot Barn, and Burlington.

Such businesses hope to take advantage of department store closures. Many big-name companies have shuttered locations. The most well-known ones with closure notices are Joann, Party City, Macy's, Rite Aid, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

