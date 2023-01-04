$540 For New York Citizens Who Suffered Loss

December has been hard for many New York residents. Their problems have grown beyond inflation, economic shakeups, and store closures.

The state has changed a law to help New Yorkers cope. Did you suffer a financial loss in December? Here is how you can get help for the trouble caused.

In December, a blizzard affected New York residents. During this time, many people lost power. If someone experienced damage because of the outage, they can claim up to $540.

New York has a new law. It allows people to receive compensation if they experience a prolonged outage. The snowstorm impacted many in the upstate region.

What are the conditions of the aid? In this instance, the deadline to apply is January 10. In general, persons must share proof of financial loss within 14 days of the outage. The affected individuals should have been without light for 72 hours or more.

Documented proof includes photo evidence of spoiled food or medication. The reimbursement is up to $540. If you only provide a list of lost food, the amount is up to $235. There are two ways to apply.

The first is the National Grid's website (nationalgridus.com/New-York-State-Food-and-Prescription-Medication-Spoilage-Claim-Form#form). The alternative is the New York State Electric & Gas company's website.

