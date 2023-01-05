Fast-food worker overjoyed to earn $50 per hour

A fast-food worker received a pleasant surprise via text message from his manager. The video went viral with almost 1 million views.

The TikTok user New acc! (@slaytok1) posted the video. It has 226.1K likes and 589 comments.

The text overlay says, "Due to staff shortages, I'm offering $50/hr to anyone who comes in tdy." The caption said, "easiest money of my life."

The economy's recovery is slow. Many people do not want to work at fast-food restaurants because of the pay and other poor conditions. The staff shortage benefited this McDonald's worker.

The amount excited many in the comments. They welcomed the idea of $50 per hour as that wage seemed high.

Someone said, "catch me working all 24 hrs."

Another complained, "mine just offers gift cards as if we cant already make ourselves free drinks and food."

"So now they have the money to pay a living wage to people 👀," responded a third.

What do you think?

