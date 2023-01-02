Price Reduction for Virginia Residents

Americans have felt the significant effect of inflation on their budgets. Citizens of Virginia will get state relief. They will gain from price reductions.

How will the benefit get passed on to residents?

The benefit will begin on January 1, 2023. Very swift change. It will give residents relief from high groceries and personal hygiene bills. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin outlined the relief plan in the December budget.

The new law removes 1.5% from the state's 2.5% grocery sales tax amount. How much will it help? Shoppers will save $1.50 for $100 spent. The amount appears small. But hefty increases in some items like eggs will give a pleasant break to many.

So, personal hygiene and grocery items will still carry a 1% sales levy.

What goods will the reduction affect? Food for home consumption and personal hygiene products. If someone buys an item for immediate use, the tax cut is not applied. Thus, convenience stores will still have the original 2.5% rate.

Here are examples of such locations: (source)

caterers

concession vendors

entertainment facilities (eg. theme parks, stadiums)

fair and carnival vendors

gift shops

hamburger and hot dog stands

honor snack vendors

ice cream stands and trucks

mobile food vendors

movie theaters

newsstands

vending machine vendors.

