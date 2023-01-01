Morphe Cosmetics Staff Get Surprised With Layoffs But Customers Shocked With Super Sales

Morphe Cosmetics has been keeping its store closures quiet. They do not tell workers or customers about the changes beforehand.

Service providers receive layoffs but customers get surprised with super sales. Afterward, they shutter the location when the merch clears out.

Morphe employees are taking to social media to bring attention to their plight. The lack of notice about their job loss has put them in a difficult situation. TikTok users Dani (@creepypeachy) and Daddy Mua (@daddymuaa) highlighted the issue on their pages. Dani's clip has 98.3K views, 13.6K likes, and 641 comments.

Dani's video is in response to another viral clip where someone jumped on the closure sale. Dani began by saying she was okay with people taking advantage of the discounts. Then went on to elaborate about the 4-5 day notice of store shuttering. And mentioned they only got 1-3 weeks of severance despite people working there for 1-3 years.

Dani 1:54 minute long video said:

"You unknowingly walked into a closing Morphe store on their last day open. Okay, so I want to preface this by saying no [dislike] to that [woman]. I know that if I walked in on a closing sale, I'd be excited, too."

"But that store is my store. I'm the store manager of that specific [location]. And I just again, no [dislike] to her, you know? But it needs to be said because I don't know why I'm not hearing anything about it. I'm assuming no one knows because, again, I haven't really heard anyone talk about it. But Morphe has been closing retail stores for at least a year now. Hush hush. Real quiet. They're telling everyone that it's due to lease stuff."

"Anyway, so, like I said, I'm the store manager of one of those Morphe. Tomorrow is actually my last day. We're packing up the store. They told us on the 22 December that our last day of business is 26 December"

" And then tomorrow we're just packing up the store and we don't have a job anymore. What is that, four or five days' notice that we don't have a job anymore? Yeah, that's all we got. We do get severance, which I know someone that's getting one week."

" I know that myself. I've worked there for about a year and a half. And my other associate who's been there since the store opened over like, three years ago also three weeks severance. I just want to get the word out."

"I don't know why no one's talking about it because there's been a lot of stores now. I've known people personally, other store managers, [and] other associates for Morphe. Yeah. I just want to say justice for Morphe retail employees because this is not right."

In 2022, many brick-and-mortar brands made headlines about store closures. Walmart and Bed Bath&Beyond are notable retailers that have announced shuttering locations.

Most responders sympathized with Dani while others said the closures did not surprise them from a business operation point-of-view.

Someone noted the irony, "But they expect ppl to give two weeks + notice before leaving."

Another commented, "I’m no business pro but I knew this would happen. They were over hyped & opened way too many stores too quickly."

