McDonald's Worker Rehired A Fourth Time After Quitting Three Times Before, Internet Opinion Torn

It is easy to regain employment if you work at a business with many franchises.

What if you quit working with the brand three times before? Will another branch or the same location give you a role in their restaurant?

According to one Titok user LayRomani Rꓤ (@twinuzienjoyer), the answer is yes. Another location or the same store of the franchise will rehire you. The video has 489.7K views and 133 comments.

The text overlay reads, "Getting accepted to the same job that she quit for the third time."

In the clip, a woman opens a car door and gets into the passenger side of a car. Afterward, the camera zooms in on the McDonald’s folder the man is holding, and it says, “Welcome to McDonald’s, Great people joining a great team!” Audio from a different video plays, “It’s official. I am now licensed!” while the woman puts on her seatbelt.

Photo by Alex Motoc on Unsplash

Why do young workers move around so much?

In July 2022, a CNBC survey said 40% of people think about quitting their jobs. The Great Resignation began in 2021, with 47 million people leaving their positions.

But it was a bittersweet move. Many individuals who left now do job hopping. Why? About 72% of young workers admit they regret their new job offer.

Feedback

Many service workers commented that they also hopped from brand to brand every few months. Meanwhile, others empathized with the video poster because they understood the job challenges.

One comment said: "I quit mcds, went to Starbucks, quit that, and went back to mcds."

"I quit McDonald’s, went to another McDonald’s and quit that one, then went back to the 1st McDonalds and quit that one, then went back to the second🤣", wrote another.

A person said: "I quit Costco 3 times and the third time my boss literally told me I’ll come back Lmaoo"

"Desperate times call for desperate measures.", stated someone.

What do you think?

Be happier by spreading goodwill here.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice. This article should not be considered business, shopping, commercial, money, financial, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a business advisor or other professional.*