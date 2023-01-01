Almost Impossible To Get Free Drinks At Starbucks As A Loyal Customer. New Rule Inconveniences Furious Buyers

C. Heslop

Starbucks customers have one more reason to be furious with the brand. The previous causes were over $7 price increases and an annoying tipping feature. The new source of frustration? Edits to the rules of the company's loyalty program.

Starbucks lovers need to buy 100% more drinks to get free rewards. But how much more is a must to get one free item? When will the change go into effect?

The well-known brand has a loyalty program. This feature allows customers to collect stars on purchases and redeem them later for free food.

But on February 13, 2023, buyers will need more points to get freebies. The necessary number of stars will double for some items.

Here are the changes:

  • 25-stars: free drink customization, like extra syrup or a non-dairy substitute
  • 100-stars redeems one of these: hot brewed coffee or hot steeped tea, iced brewed coffee or iced brewed tea, a bakery item, a packaged snack, one Cold Siren Logo Plastic To-Go Cup or one Siren Logo Plastic Hot Cup
  • 200-stars redeems one of these: any handcrafted beverage or any hot breakfast item
  • 300-stars redeems one of these: a packaged salad, lunch sandwich, packaged protein box, or a packaged coffee item
  • 400 stars: free home merchandise or at-home coffee

What was the reward system before February 2023:

  • 25-stars: free drink customization, like extra syrup or a non-dairy substitute
  • 50 stars: a brewed hot coffee, bakery item, or hot tea
  • 150 stars: free handcrafted beverage, hot breakfast, or parfait
  • 200 stars: a free lunch sandwich, protein box, or salad
  • 400 stars: free home merchandise or at-home coffee
How do Starbucks fans earn points? You gain one star per dollar spent. Or two stars per dollar if you have a Starbucks card.

Two positives of the change? It is 100 stars instead of 150 to redeem an iced coffee and 100 stars rather than 200 for a Siren Logo cup.

Feedback via Twitter:

CrankMosh posted: "Starbucks once again raising prices and raising rewards requirements, how long till they just price themselves out of the market... only a matter of time."
Another KerberGirl wrote: "Starbucks ummm..your new rewards program doubles the star cost of a brewed coffee....the actual cost of which has also gone up."

