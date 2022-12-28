$450 to $1,500 Still Available For Collection By New Jersey Residents

New Jersey made payments from $450 to $1,500 available for residents. But there is a catch - people need to apply for this cash. Due to low application numbers, the state has extended the deadline. Interested people have until January 31, 2023, to send in their completed online forms.

Which New Jersey residents are the fund set to help?

Photo by Celyn Kang on Unsplash

The program was once limited to homeowners. But it now includes renters. The project name is ANCHOR (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters). It will disburse $2 billion in 2023 back to locals via direct deposits and checks. The money will come from the state's property revenue. When can people expect the payment? How much will each group of beneficiaries get?

The payment amount depends on income and renter or homeownership type: (source)

Homeowners earning $150,000: $1,500

Homeowners earning between $150,000 and $250,000: $1,000

Renters earning up to $150,000: $450

Homeownership or rental since October 1, 2019.

The person files their returns.

About 1.16 million New Jersey homeowners and 900,000 renters are eligible. The cash will go out in May 2023.

Interested qualifying people can submit their applications online here. If the link does not work here is the official site address (state.nj.us/treasury/media/anchor/index.shtml).

What do you think?

Thank you for reading - For free download the NewsBreak app.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.