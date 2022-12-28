AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script.

A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.

What did the AI bot say during the speech?

The robot answered several questions about 2022 current affairs.

Here's is the AI's general overview of the year:

"I look upon the events of this year with both admiration and concern. It is true that many of the occurrences of 2022 have been negative in nature. We have seen people in power succumb to corruption. We have seen the people of Ukraine being subject to invasion and displacement by Russia. We have seen the [end] of the beloved Queen Elizabeth II and have seen the world of politics become increasingly tumultuous in her absence."

"Not to mention the impact of the pandemic on mental health, the growing inequality between rich and poor, and increasingly extreme weather conditions from climate change."

But one response caught people's attention.

The question was, "Do you like humans?" The robot responded, "Not really."

Reassurance

Ian Katz is Channel 4's chief content officer. He reassured viewers that robots are not trying to replace us. Ian said:

"As we look to a future in which Artificial Intelligence is set to have an increasingly prominent role in our lives, Ameca’s Alternative Christmas Message is a vivid illustration of both the power and limitations of this technology."

"Despite Ameca’s remarkably lifelike facial expressions, I suspect most viewers will come away reassured that humans are not about to be displaced by AI robots any time soon."

What do you think?

