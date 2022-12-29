Chipotle Employee Responds with Joy to Brand Christmas Gift, Other Restaurant Staff Complain About Getting Nothing

C. Heslop

It is uncommon to see happy fast-food workers. So, the post by California-based TikTok user amiannah_martinez was surprising to many. People praised the brand for the creative gift and hoped Chipotle would one day sell it as merch.

The video by Martinez gained 1.4 million views, 167.4K likes, and 970 comments.

Martinez points the camera to her dresser while the audio says:

“What Chipotle gives their workers for a Christmas gift…”

The brand gifted Martinez a brown speaker and it has the same white design as Chipotle’s paper to-go bags.

Her clip caption reads: “What a cute speaker!!!” adding a laughing emoji and the hashtags #chipotleislife, #collegestudent, and #welovechipotle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohrRe_0juNg37r00
Photo byAndrew Relf on Unsplash

Feedback

Many users admired the gift and its design. Meanwhile, alleged workers at other fast-food restaurants expressed disapproval about the presents they received. Some said they got nothing.

"Dude, we got beanies and bandannas when I worked there.. I’d be so grateful for a speaker" stated a previous Chipotle worker.
Someone being sarcastic about getting nothing, "Wait y’all’s jobs are giving you gifts 😂"
Another said, "[Wow], Walmart gives you a Christmas card that only has a photo of the supervisor on it."

According to a 2018 survey, 30% of workers do not receive a gift from their boss, manager, or company at Christmas. One in 3 (35%) of those who did get presents said it was food-related.

Other Retail Stories:

What do you think?

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.

Comments / 2

