A McDonald's shopper is in shock over the new price of the combo he ordered. The food establishment was once known for its inexpensive meals. But people note the charges are almost as high as sit-down restaurants.

The Idaho-based TikTok user Topher (@topherolive) posted the video. It amassed 236.8K views, 11.2K likes, and 3085 comments.

Topher shows his McDonald’s meal and says:

"I get there’s a labor shortage. I get there are wage increases and a number of other things, but $16?"

Inflation has slowed. But the effect of the high prices is still being felt in the economy.

What did Topher buy? It was a deluxe double quarter pounder with bacon, large fries, and a drink.

Photo by Thabang on Unsplash

Many empathized with Topher noting the high price and what else it could buy. Others pointed out this combo has been the most expensive meal for a long time.

One commenter said, "Five guy's prices at McDonald’s?!?"

Another said, "Bro ordered the most expensive meal they have and acted surprised." In a response, Topher explained he eats at home 90% of the time, so the price shocked him.

Someone else shared a suggestion, "Download the app. You can literally eat McDonald’s for under $6 every time."

