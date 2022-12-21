New York Residents Urged To Wear Masks By Mayor Eric Adams

On December 7, 2022, reports said New York recorded 27,000 new flu cases in one week. Hospital officials also stated they would brace themselves for a high influx of patients. The flu issue? It is getting worse as the numbers of affected individuals rise across counties.

While sharing county updates, the CDC suggested residents wear masks indoors. The areas most affected by respiratory illness spikes are New York City and Long Island. Many counties like Westchester and Monroe are hard-hit. Week-over-week increases are between 67% to 76%.

The flu numbers continue to rise. New York Mayor Eric Adams has joined the calls suggesting mask-wearing. His statement in a briefing had some thinking, "here we go again" in response. Several respiratory illnesses are running rampant in the state.

Eric was at a press briefing. He said:

"When COVID-19 hit New York City almost three years ago, New Yorkers looked out for each other and followed the advice of our health expert. With the holiday season in full swing and cases of COVID-19, flu, and RSV rising, we are asking New Yorkers to protect themselves and their loved ones once again. Mask up, get tested, get treated if you’re eligible, and, if you haven’t gotten your flu shot or your COVID-19 booster, we encourage you to roll up your sleeve."

Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli is against masks. But Joe agreed with the Mayor's request to a point. Joe replied:

"You want to wear a mask? Fine. But I do not want to go back down the slippery slope of a mask mandate. There’s no appetite for it. The pandemic is well in my rearview mirror."

New York's last set of mask mandates expired in March and September. The statement by Mayor Eric is a suggestion. If things get worse, a mandate could go into effect.

