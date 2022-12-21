One-Time $5,000 Bonuses For Florida New Recruits

Florida joins the list of states that will give bonuses to workers. But the payment will go to one set of new frontline employees. About 600 salaries will reflect the $5,000 in extra cash.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis initiated the payouts. In October, he hand-delivered the first six checks. The money should go out to the identified beneficiaries in December.

Who are the bonus recipients?

Photo by Timis Alexandra on Unsplash

There is a shortage of city employees in the Sunshine state. Florida came up with the "first-of-its-kind" program to fill vacancies.

How does one qualify for the bonus? Become a new, first-time "certified law enforcement officer" in the state on or after July 1. An extra conditionality is that they cannot take breaks from the post for more than 15 days. Here is what Governor Ron DeSantis said about the checks:

Ron said, "Law enforcement officers are choosing Florida because we have delivered on our promise to back the men and women who keep Florida families safe. And that message has been heard loud and clear across the nation."

Dane Eagle is the Secretary of Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity. Dane spoke at the ceremony that celebrated the recruits.

Dane said, "[the program is] attracting the best and the brightest law enforcement officers to serve the state. Through the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program, law enforcement officers are transitioning into this incredibly rewarding profession in a state that appreciates their heroic service to Florida’s communities."

The program will cost Florida $20 million.

Other Florida Stories:

What do you think?

Thank you for reading - Download the NewsBreak app here for more news you care about.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice. This article should not be considered relocation, employment, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a career advisor or other professional.